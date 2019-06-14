Law on Ram temple if all options fail: UP Dy CM

Ayodhya, June 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya has said that if the two options for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute fail, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring in a legislation for the construction of Ram temple.

He said the matter was being heard in the Supreme Court and efforts were also being made for a solution through mediation. “If these two options do not work, we will enact a law,” he said.

Maurya was speaking at the Dharam Sansad organised in Ayodhya to mark the conclusion of the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janambhoomi Trust, which was attended by saints an seers form across the country.

Maurya said the BJP had returned to power with the blessings of the saints and the party will follow the diktat of the holy men. “The dream of a grand Ram temple will be realised soon,” he said.

–IANS

amita/arm