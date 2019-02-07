Law student dies at SAI campus in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) A 23-year-old law student Rittick Das died after a cardiac arrest while competing in the inter-university football tournament here on Saturday, family sources said on Sunday.

Das was here to take part in an inter-university football tournament at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre. He was pursuing law at the National Law University in Cuttack, Odisha.

He collapsed on the field and was taken to the nearby hospital in the afternoon. Das was declared brought dead, a family source said.

Rittik is survived by father, mother and a younger sister.

In 2017, 18-year-old shuttler from Madhyamgram Niharendu Mallick had died at the SAI Eastern Centre.

SAI director M.S. Goindi was not available for a comment.

