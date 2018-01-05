Lawrence was denied birthday parties as a child

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Lawrence says her parents never threw her a birthday party when she was growing up.

Lawrence was asked to recall her favourite birthday party in an interview with W magazine, however the Oscar winner said she never had one before she was famous, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Definitely my 25th birthday when my friends surprised me with Kris Jenner holding my birthday cake. I don’t want to sound like — I know that’s a famous person story — but when I was a kid my parents would be like, ‘It was your birthday yesterday’,” Lawrence said.

“We didn’t have like parties, so my only birthday parties are after I’m famous, so s**k my d**k,” she added.

