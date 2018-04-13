Lawyer fighting for Kathua victim ‘attacked by goons’

Jammu, April 14 (IANS) A lawyer fighting for justice to Kathua rape and murder victim on Saturday alleged he had been attacked by goons in Udhampur town.

Talib Hussain, a local lawyer has been in the forefront of seeking justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim during the last two months.

Hussain also opposed vehemently the demand of Jammu lawyers for transfer of the investigations in this case to the CBI.

Police said they have taken cognizance of Hussain’s complaint and started investigations.

