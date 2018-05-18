Lawyer moves HC for NHRC intervention in Thoothukudi

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A lawyer on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court to seek the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) intervention or a probe by an independent agency into the death of 13 persons in police firing in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

Advocate A. Rajarajan said the NHRC intervention will help protect the human rights of and granting justice to the victims of the unlawful police firing.

Rajarajan also sought court directions to the human rights body for proactive and swift action in the matter.

“Without the earliest direct intervention of the respondent (NHRC) or through an independent agency, there is every possibility of destruction of evidence regarding the deaths caused due to the unlawful police firing since the conspirators and executors of the unlawful killings are law and order enforcers of the state government,” read his petition.

Rajarajan apprised the court that the NHRC had refused to consider his representation for an urgent hearing while ignoring the ground realities in Thoothukudi and instead sought a report from the state Chief Secretary and police.

He said the commission must use its extraordinary power to protect human rights, instead of confining its duty of receiving reports from perpetrators, conspirators and executors of human rights violation.

The plea said the NHRC was bound by duty to protect citizens against killings due to unlawful police firing.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, police fired on protesters demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi due to pollution and health issues.

–IANS

