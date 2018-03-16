Lazio defender Luiz Felipe signs new contract

Rome, March 20 (IANS) Lazio’s Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe has signed a contract extension until 2022 with the capital football club.

The signing on Monday comes after Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare announced last month that Dutchman Stefan De Vrij — a cornerstone of the team’s defense — would not extend his contract, which expires in June, reports Efe.

Luiz Felipe, who will turn 21 on Thursday, joined Lazio in 2016 and played on loan with the second-tier club Salernitana last season before returning to Serie A.

With Lazio, Luiz Felipe played 11 league games and three Italian Cup matches, as well as eight Europa League contests.

