Lazio draw 2-2 against Crotone, give Inter hope for CL spot

Crotone (Italy), May 14 (IANS) Serb attacking midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saved Lazio on Sunday after scoring a late equaliser, helping his side to draw 2-2 against Crotone in the penultimate round of the Serie A football championship.

Lazio’s away draw gave hope to fifth-placed Inter Milan, who are looking to finish fourth in the Serie A table and secure a spot in the next edition of the Champions League, reports Efe.

Lazio are now in fourth place with 72 points, just three points ahead of Inter, and the two clubs are to face off in the final round of the Italian league on May 20.

Defender Senad Lulic opened the scoring for Lazio after converting a penalty in the 17th minute, but Crotone forward Simeon Nwankwo netted the equaliser 12 minutes later.

Crotone defender Federico Ceccherini scored the second goal in the 61st minute.

With just six minutes to go, Milinkovic-Savic scored to secure a precious point for Lazio in the league table.

With this draw, Crotone still have hope of avoiding relegation although they occupy the 18th position with 35 points.

Also on Sunday, eighth-placed Fiorentina suffered a 0-1 defeat at home against Cagliari, who jumped to 16th place with 36 points.

Torino came from behind to beat Spal 2-1 to hold the 10th position with 51 points, while Spal are in 17th place with 35 points.

Udinese earned a 1-0 away win over relegated Hellas Verona, while Chievo Verona defeated Bologna 2-1 to hold the 15th position with 37 points. Bologna remain in 13th place with 39 points.

