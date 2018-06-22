Lea Michele has own relationship rules

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) “Glee” star Lea Michele says she would have dumped her fiance Zandy Reich if they didn’t “travel well together”.

“When you’re meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together,” people.com quoted Michele as saying.

“Luckily, when we first met, we realised that we do travel well together. That is a big relationship key I think,” she added.

“We love travelling, he is so well travelled,” Michele gushed of Reich, who is the president of clothing company AYR.

“It is funny — he is been to a lot of places, I’ve been to a lot of places, but weirdly, a lot of the places I have been to he has never been to, and where he has been to I have never been to. So we are excited to show each other (our favourites), but also get to explore new places together,” she said.

As for where they will jet off to on their honeymoon, Michele said that they haven’t “gotten there quite yet”.

She explained: “I think that we want to just plan the perfect wedding first and then we will think about honeymoons.”

–IANS

sug/nv/