Leaders in UP, Uttarakhand mourn demise of former CM N.D. Tiwari

Lucknow/Dehradun, Oct 18 (IANS) Political leaders of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday condoled the death of Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who had served as Chief Minister of both the states – a unique distinction in Indian politics.

Tiwari died on Thursday — on his 93rd birthday — at a private hospital in the national capital following prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife Ujjwala and son Rohit Shekhar.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya said that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had lost an able administrator with the passing away of Tiwari.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat called Tiwari’s death, who was the state’s CM from 2002 to 2007, an irreparable loss. Former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat hailed Tiwari as “a remarkably humble man.”

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Bhagat Singh Koshiyari said the death of the veteran politician was a personal loss for him as Tiwari was his mentor.

Uttarakhand has declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect for the departed soul and the National Flag will fly at half mast during the mourning period.

Tiwari served three terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh — 1976-77, 1984-85 and 1988-89.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the state in paying tributes to Tiwari, who had held several important portfolios in the Council of Ministers of late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi.

Adityanath said that Tiwari would always be remembered for his ability as an administrator.

Former Union Defence Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav remembered Tiwari as a dear friend.

