Learnt to be content in insecure, competitive industry: Karishma Tanna

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who will seen in the upcoming fantasy thriller “Qayamat Ki Raat”, says in an industry where there is a lot of insecurity and competition, she has learnt how to be content.

The 34-year-old started her acting journey with “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” in 2000 and has completed eight years in the small screen industry.

Calling it an “amazing” ride, Karishma told IANS here: “What I have loved about it is that I have done different shows and I get to play different characters which I really love and challenging… I have become much more evolved in the industry.

“I have become much more smarter, I have understood life very closely. I have also learnt how to be content in the industry because you tend to lose balance sometimes because you are shaky in the industry. There is a lot of insecurity and competition in this industry.”

The actress says the showbiz industry teaches you how to be content.

“How do you maintain your balance and how you try to be content, happy, satisfied positive is a big deal …. is what the industry teaches you,” she added.

Karishma will be seen playing the role of Gauri in the Star Plus’ show “Qayamat Ki Raat”, which will see a high dose of “romance, lust and vengeance”.

About bagging the show, she said: “I am very happy. But you want more and you are greedy for more of good work. So, the motivation is there to do more of good work all the time… I am very happy 2018 looks very promising for me. I am happy, excited and thrilled for the audiences reaction.”

What does Karishma think of the genre of supernatural and fantasy being labelled as regressive?

“I wouldn’t say it’s regressive but I would say that’s the kind of shows which are entertaining the audience right now. At the end of the day everyone is making business here. Everybody is trying to entertain the masses and that’s what every producer is doing… We don’t believe in all this, I agree but that’s what the audience wants and that’s what you get.”

But is she happy with the content being shown on Indian small screen?

“Not really. That’s one of the reasons you didn’t see me on TV for a long long time… But if the content is not very appealing to me because as an actor it has to be very content-driven for me to act everyday. If it’s not appealing to me, I wouldn’t act. That’s one of the reasons I took quite a big gap from television.

“Now I have come back on TV because the content which I have been offered is really nice and interesting. That’s why I am doing the kind of shows I am doing.”

