Lebanon detects 2 more COVID-19 cases

Beirut, March 5 (IANS) Lebanon has detected two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 15, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“One of the cases has arrived from Egypt,” a source at the ministry said, adding that the two infected people are aged 14 and 54, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hamad Hassan declared on Wednesday that the health ministry is equipping public hospitals all over Lebanon to be capable to receive new cases if needed.

–IANS

rs/