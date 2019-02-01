Lebanon govt not controlled by Hezbollah: Official

Beirut, Feb 4 (IANS) Hezbollah’s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has denied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allegations about Hezbollah controlling the government in Lebanon, media reported.

“These allegations are not important. Hezbollah considers itself part of a national unity government in Lebanon,” Qassem was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

Netanyahu declared earlier in the day that Iran controls the Lebanese government via Hezbollah, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Moreover, the US voiced its concerns over Hezbollah’s participation in the new cabinet. The US expressed its deep concerns because this is the first time that Hezbollah controls the health ministry which has the country’s largest budget.

Meanwhile, Qassem clarified that the health ministry will offer its services to all Lebanese without any discrimination.

The new health minister, Jamil Jabak, has said his priorities include improving government hospitals and bringing down drug prices.

–IANS

vc