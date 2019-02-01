Lebanon’s new govt not controlled by Hezbollah: Chief

Beirut, Feb 5 (IANS) The chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has said that the new government is not controlled by Hezbollah but the party’s representation in the cabinet will be stronger than ever before, local TV Channel Al-Manar reported.

The remarks by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah came in response to the earlier allegations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran controls Lebanon’s new government through Hezbollah.

“Netanyahu is inciting the world and Gulf countries against the new government,” Nasrallah said in his televised speech, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

According to Nasrallah, Hezbollah appointed an independent health minister who does not belong to the Shiite party.

“Lebanon’s interests come first,” he said.

–IANS

vc