Led Zeppelin musical may be in works

London, July 8 (IANS) Led Zeppelin may be working on a stage show and movie with Hollywood funnyman Jack Black, the legendary rock band’s lead singer and lyricist Robert Plant has hinted.

Plant, who was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Silver Clefs here, said: “I have very funny ideas that I’ll keep under wraps. I’ve been talking to Jack Black.”

Black is known for making “School Of Rock”, and getting him involved would create one of the more unusual rock star musicals, reported dailystar.co.uk.

Plant said: “There’s been some very funny rock and roll films over the years.

“It’s all about something that happened (in the band). (We) sort of gave up 38 years ago so whatever we go back to that’s kinda where we left off as a real entity.”

Led Zeppelin celebrate their 50th anniversary soon.

Who would play Plant in a potential musical or movie?

“Clement Freud is gone,” he quipped, and added: “There were a lot of pretenders but I think a lot of them have gone back to their day jobs now.”

–IANS

