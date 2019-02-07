Lee Ryan prefers puppy love to dating

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Blue band member Lee Ryan says he is getting fed up with the dating game and prefers spending evenings with his Cavapoo puppy, Georgie.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Ryan said: “I stopped dating for ages because it wore me down a bit. It can be really awkward and not much fun. But I’m dating again now and it’s okay.”

“Still, I’d much rather stay in cuddling my Cavapoo dog Georgie than go out dating. You’ve got to put yourself out there though, haven’t you?” he added in the interview, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

The singer’s exes include Liz McClarnon, Samantha Miller – with whom he has son Rayn, 10 – and Jessica Keevil, who he has daughter Bluebell, 11, with.

–IANS

dc/nn/