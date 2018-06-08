Left-backed panel wins Tripura HC Bar Association poll

Agartala, June 9 (IANS) After a hectic battle between lawyers backed by the CPI-M and the BJP, the advocates supported by the former won the majority of six seats in the 11-member Tripura High Court Bar Association (THCBA) election, official sources said here on Saturday.

The vital post of Secretary of the prestigious THCBA was won by woman lawyer Paramita Dhar, who fought as an Independent but was supported by Congress-backed lawyers.

THCBA sources said that Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-backed All India Lawyers Union (AILU) candidates won the posts of President, one post of Vice President, one of Assistant Secretary and three posts of Executive Members.

Three candidates backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the posts of Treasurer and two Executive Members.

A Congress-supported lawyer succeeded in getting the other post of Vice President.

Last month, the lawyers backed by the BJP for the first time won the majority seats (nine) in the 15-member Tripura Bar Association (TBA) poll.

–IANS

sc/him/vm