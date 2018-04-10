Left calls general strike in Bengal on Friday

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Seventeen Left parties on Wednesday called a six-hour general strike in West Bengal on April 13 to protest the violence across rural areas by alleged activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress to prevent opposition candidates from filing nomination for next month’s Panchayat polls.

“We have decided to call a six-hour general strike from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on April 13,” Left Front Chairman Biman Bose told media persons after a meeting of the Left parties and their associates.

The CBSE exam scheduled for the day has been exempted from the strike.

“There is no question of obstructing the students,” Bose said.

–IANS

ssp/vd