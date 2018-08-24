Leganes play 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad

Leganes (Spain), Aug 25 (IANS) Leganes fell behind 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes against Real Sociedad before coming back to claim a point, thanks to a pair of second-half goals by Nabil El Zhar.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a goal by Zurutuza and Illarra scored six minutes later to make it 2-0 for Sociedad in a La Liga clash on Friday.

The pace began to slacken after that, due in part to Sociedad’s loss of Diego Llorente, who had to be stretchered off the pitch in the 26th minute after injuring his left leg, reports Efe news.

Leganes started the second half with Michael Santos up front in place of Javier Erasmo and the change lifted the home side’s performance and the spirits of their supporters.

The comeback began in earnest when El Zhar found the back of the net in the 52nd minute.

Dominant for the rest of the match, Leganes secured the point when El Zhar scored again with two minutes left in regulation.

Sociedad, with four points from two matches, took temporary possession of first place, while Leganes are 15th with a point.

