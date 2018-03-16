Legendary violinist Dilip Roy dead

Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) Legendary musician and violinist Dilip Roy died at his residence here following old age complications, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. He was 83.

The state government had conferred the Sangseet Samman award on him for his contribution to music.

Expressing her deep condolences at the death of Roy, who passed away on Friday night, Banerjee said “it is an irreparable loss to the world of music”.

She extended her heartfelt sympathies to Roy’s family members.

