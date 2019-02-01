‘Lego Movie’ makes Elizabeth Banks nostalgic

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Banks says “Lego Movie” reminds her of her childhood, and brings out her creativity.

“I know I have a connection to Lego. It reminds me of my childhood, makes me nostalgic. It brings out creativity. Its something you do with other people,” Banks said in a statement to IANS.

The actress will be back in the ‘Lego’ universe as Lucy with “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”, which will release in India on February 8. Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing the film to India.

She added: “It represents your quiet time and who you are on the inside but also what you want to show the world. It’s about something that’s super relatable.

“In a way like the first movie was about that father son relationship, your relationship with play, structure, rules, this movie is about human connection, understanding, empathy and all those things that we need to be closer to other people. And that’s what I love about it.”A standalone adventure, the film builds on the existing narrative from the original “The Lego Movie”. The film reunites the eclectic gang of Lego, the heroes of Bricksburg, to save their city.

