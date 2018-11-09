Leicester helicopter that crashed did not respond to pilot’s commands

London, Nov 14 (IANS) The United Kingdom’s authority responsible for investigating a helicopter crash in which English football club Leicester City FC’s owner and four others died said Wednesday that the helicopter had failed to respond to the pilot’s commands.

On October 27, the owner of the football club Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four others perished in a crash moments after the helicopter in question took off from King Power Stadium in Leicester, where the Foxes had just played West Ham to a 1-1 draw, reports Efe.

“Heading changes consistent with the direction of pedal movements were recorded initially, then the helicopter entered an increasing right yaw contrary to the pilot’s left pedal command,” AAIB detailed in a report released on the organisation’s official website.

The AAIB also stated that more investigations would be required in order to gauge whether or not the loss of control of the helicopter was behind the crash.

The investigating authority added that there was no evidence to suggest that any type of drone was involved in the accident.

–IANS

tri/sed