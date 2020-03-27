Leicestershire County appoint Sean Jarvis as new CEO

London, March 28 (IANS) Leicestershire County cricket club has appointed Sean Jarvis as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jarvis, a current Board Director, will take up his new position on June 24.

He has been a key commercial strategist on the club’s Board of Directors in the last 12 months in his role as a Nominated Director.

Jarvis said: “The county is in my DNA and I am honoured to be becoming the Chief Executive Officer of Leicestershire County cricket club. I look forward to working with the new board and all of the staff on developing a new and exciting chapter for our cricket club.

“The challenge ahead is not going to be easy but with hard work, commitment and the continued support of our stakeholders, members, supporters and local businesses, I am sure that our future will be much brighter.”

Chairman Mehmooda Duke MBE DL said: “We are delighted to welcome Sean to the club as our new Chief Executive Officer.

“Sean has a wide skillset which he has evidenced as a Board Director over the last 12 months; he comes with a wealth of experience in sport which I am sure will help drive Leicestershire county cricket club to a promising future. Sean will be an asset to us and we look forward to him starting in June.”

–IANS

aak/