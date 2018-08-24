Leipzig beat Zorya to qualify for Europa League

Leipzig (Germany), Aug 31 (IANS) Emil Forsberg converted a penalty in the 90th minute to lead RB Leipzig to a 3-2 win over over Zorya Luhansk and secure a berth for the German club in the 2018-2019 Europa League.

The sides started the Thursday night’s match here on equal terms after drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Ukraine, reports Efe news.

Leipzig, who competed in the Champions League last season, broke the deadlock seven minutes into the contest at Red Bull Arena on a goal by Matheus Cunha.

Rafael Ratao equalized for the visitors in the 35th minute and Zorya took a 2-1 lead three minutes into the second half on Artem Hordiyenko’s goal.

The hosts pulled level in the 69th minute with a goal by Jean-Kevin Augustin, but still needed Forsberg’s conversion in the dying seconds of the regulation period to avoid extra time.

–IANS

ajb/