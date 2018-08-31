Leipzig draw 1-1 vs Fortuna Dusseldorf in Bundesliga

Leipzig, Sep 2 (IANS) RB Leipzig played to a 1-1 draw against recently-promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga football championship here on Sunday.

The draw gives both clubs their first point in the Bundesliga league table this season, after having lost their German league openers, reports Efe.

Following a goalless first 45 minutes, Dusseldorf struck just two minutes into the second half, with German defensive midfielder Matthias Zimmermann netting a right-footed shot at the edge of the area.

French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin scored the equaliser in the 68th minute on a close-range shot that rebounded of the visitors’ goalkeeper Michael Rensing and went home.

Leipzig and Dusseldorf provisionally hold the 14th and 12th spots in the league table, on goal difference.

–IANS

