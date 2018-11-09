Leipzig rout Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Leipzig (Germany), Nov 12 (IANS) Leipzig thrashed visiting Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Bundesliga action, with a brace from Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen.

After its sixth win of the season, Leipzig climbed to the third spot in the German league standings with 22 points, and have a two-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich, which moved down to fourth, reports Efe.

Poulsen on Sunday opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes before the half-hour mark off an assist from German midfielder Diego Demme.

In the 68th minute, defender Lukas Klostermann doubled the lead with Austria forward Marcel Sabitzer making the assist.

Poulsen shone again in the closing minutes, seizing on an assist from Klostermann.

Leverkusen conceded its sixth defeat of the season, and provisionally remains in the 13th spot with 11 points.

