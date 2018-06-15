Lemon Electronics to set up tempered glass unit

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Home-grown handset maker Lemon Electronics on Friday said it has formed a joint venture with Adsun Impex Pvt Ltd to set up a tempered glass manufacturing unit in Kundli, Haryana with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

This proposed plant, which is expected to be operational by September, could generate more than 3,000 jobs, the Noida-headquartered company said in a statement.

Tempered glass is used in mobile phones.

To operate under the company’s new sub-division Lemon Glass India Limited, the plant will produce over 20 million mobile tempered glasses per month, the statement added.

Lemon Mobiles is the flagship brand of Lemon Electronics Limited, previously known as Fastrack Communication Ltd.

–IANS

