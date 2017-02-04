Lena Dunham feels ‘zero pressure’ to marry

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Lena Dunham says she and musician Jack Antonoff are under no pressure to get married.

They have been dating each other since 2012.

Dunham says while they are still blissfully in love, they have no plans to marry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I am not against marriage in any way, but I do like the fact that Jack and I have placed zero pressure on ourselves about it. I have friends who have met someone, married them and got divorced during the period of time that Jack and I have been dating,” Dunham told The Times newspaper.

“We are as close as you can get to a pair of 100-year-old people. Every night we go home, walk our dogs, put them into their crates, take melatonin, watch 20 minutes of TV, then we go to sleep. It is the schedule of ancient, ancient people,” she added.

–IANS

