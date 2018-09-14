Lena Dunham in good spirits amidst her battle with chronic pain

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Lena Dunham, who has been batteling with endometriosis and chronic pain, stepped out for a stroll here.

The 32-year-old actress looked better in health as she paid a visit to her friend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Dunham was spotted wearing navy tea dress with short sleeves and a floaty hem, accessorised with a small black handbag, whilst heeled mules gave her petite frame a boost.

It has been nearly a year since the Emmy nominee underwent a radical hysterectomy after suffering severely from endometriosis, and the star has been an open book about her experience with the condition on social media

Last week only the “Girls” actress shared a polaroid taken from her stay at the hospital, where she sat on the edge of her bed while waiting to be discharged.

“Thank you Georgie for capturing that chronic illness isn’t pretty,” she wrote in the photo, thanking her photographer, Georgie Wileman.

–IANS

sim/nv/