Lena Headey to work with Dwayne Johnson

Los Angeles, Feb 10 ( IANS) “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey is set to be a part of Dwayne Johnson’s production “Fight with My Family”, a new comedy-drama film project inspired by WWE superstar Paige and her family.

The popular actor and former wrestler, who is also known as The Rock, will also make a cameo in the film. Headey will play Paige’s mother, Julia Hamer-Bevis, who is also a wrestler, reports variety.com.

Johnson announced the development via a series of tweets.

“Welcome the brilliant/badass Lena Headey and the often mistaken as my twin Nick Frost to our cast. Fighting With My Family,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted: “Thrilled to have Lena. Amazing actress. The real life matriarch she plays is as loving and tough as they come. Fighting WithMy Family”

The actress is currently busy filming the seventh season of the popular TV series “Game of Thrones”, and fans can’t wait to see her as Cersei again. The show will return with with seventh season on Star World and Star World HD later this year.

–IANS

nv/rb