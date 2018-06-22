Lenovo India eyes over 500% growth in ultra-slim laptop market

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) China-based technology company Lenovo is confident of registering triple-digit growth when it comes to the ultra-slim laptop market in India, a senior company executive has said.

According to German market research company Gfk, Lenovo India registered a 202 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in the financial year 2017-18.

“In the ultra-thin category, we would want to continue the triple-digit growth without a doubt. We are targeting more than 500 per cent growth this year,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India, told IANS in an interview.

The company this week launched a premium ultra-slim laptop Ideapad “530S” which is available at a starting price of Rs 67,990. It also launched an affordable Ideapad “330S” at Rs 35,990.

The new portfolio comes with features such as mobility, great battery life and high performance.

“We hope to become the market leader in India which grew by 50 per cent last year with the expansion of ultra-slim laptops,” Agarwal said.

The PC and tablet major is also planning to further expand its portfolio. However, it did not specify a timeline.

“In due course, we will also launch ‘Series 1’. There would be ‘130 S’ and ‘730 S’ laptops. We will have a complete range of devices right from entry-level to super-premium devices in the ultra-slim range,” Agarwal noted.

The Beijing-headquartered company also sees a shift in discretionary spending from the Indian consumers. The price-sensitive users are turning towards the premium devices which is above Rs 50,000-price segment.

The newly-launched Ideapad “530S” is a premium offering which is powered by the 8th-Gen Intel Core processors, 512 GB SSD storage and up to eight hours of battery life.

The device comes with metallic finish and rapid charge feature which provides two hours of usage with 15 minutes of charge.

Ideapad “330S” comes in both 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants and is an easy on pocket notebook designed for students and professionals who have longer commutes.

Weighing 1.67-kg, the laptop comes with a metallic finish on the top cover and is 24 per cent lighter compared to the traditional clamshells at the same price.

The device is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors, and features a Full HD IPS display and HDD/SSD storage option. It also has a back-lit keyboard and supports up to 4GB dedicated graphics.

