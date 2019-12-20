Lenovo launches new gaming laptop, more at CES 2020

Las Vegas, Jan 7 (IANS) Lenovo has launched its new, thinnest and lightest ‘Legion Y740S’ Windows 10 gaming laptop with up to eight hours of battery life at the CES 2020 for a price of $1099.

With up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors reaching more than 5GHz, the Legion Y740S has “Q-Control”, allowing users to shift gears with a simple press of their Fn+Q keys.

“Jump into Performance Mode for higher frame rates, down-shift into Quiet Mode for better battery life to watch a movie or stay the course in Balance Mode for day-to-day usage,” the company said here on Monday.

Available in Iron Grey with metal finish and illuminated Lenovo logo on its cover, the laptop weighs 2kg and offers rear and side ports including Thunderbolt 3 to allow for easier coupling with company’s first-ever external eGPU companion accessory: the Lenovo Legion BoostStation.

At the event, the company also unveiled a new Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor with a 24.5-inch, Full HD IPS panel display built into the striking near-edgeless chassis at $319.

Crank up refresh rates all the way to 240Hz-more FPS means that more data flows between the GPU and monitor, helping to eliminate tearing in most multiplayer games boosted with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology.

It comes with anti-glare panel and up to 400 nits of brightness.

The company also introduced G32qc 32-inch gaming monitor with near-edgeless bezel QHD (2560 x 1440) screen resolution for clear visuals and superior picture quality at $319.99.

The company also unveiled the latest ThinkBook designed for the next generation workforce.

ThinkBook Plus features an innovative e-Ink cover display that helps users be more productive when multitasking by improving focus, collaboration and creativity.

Featuring a 13.3-inch FHD main display and a 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover, on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed allowing them to stay focused during meetings.

It features 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Windows 10, standard solid-state storage (SSD) and available Intel Optane memory.

Apart from gaming monitors, Lenovo also introduced its latest gaming mouse and keyboard.

Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse features an extra-long battery life7 and energetic 1000Hz polling rate to dramatically lessen latency for lightning-fast reaction times usually reserved for wired gaming mice at $79.

Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard comes with clean minimalist design, curved body, and customizable five-zone RGB illumination and lighting effects at $49.

–IANS

wh/arm/