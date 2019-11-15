Lenovo launches new ThinkBook laptops dedicated to SMBs

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Lenovo India on Tuesday launched ThinkBook — a new sub-brand dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the country.

The company has made two additions to the ThinkBook sub-brand with the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 which will be available in the first week of December at a starting price of Rs 30,990.

Backed by customer research, ThinkBook is specially designed for the SMBs, thus, providing a unique balance of premium metal design to appeal to the new workforce with business grade security and services.

“Our vision of smarter technology for all is a world where every person and business has access to technology that enables them to achieve their own intelligent transformation.

“The new wave of young business leaders expects their workplace devices to do more but with a minimalist look. ThinkBook is a perfect fit to fill this existing product gap in the SMB marketplace,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the ThinkBook series allows growing firms to keep a competitive edge in attracting today’s young tech-savvy executives with cool looking yet secure devices.

Wrapped in a lightweight anodized aluminium chassis with a mineral grey finish, ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are purposefully built with zinc-alloy hinges.

The devices are powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor.

To facilitate fast file transfers, the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are built with a USB Type-C port to enhance the device’s capability to get more done.

Both the devices are also equipped with AMD Radeon 625 and 620 graphic cards, respectively.

–IANS

ksc/arm