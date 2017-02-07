Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One II: Smarter solution for businesses (Tech Review)

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Enterprises and their employees have now recognised that a true work/life blend is the new normal, and they demand technology that fits their personal style while allowing them to be more productive and secure. To address the complexities of this changing environment, Lenovo has introduced ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One II.

With this Tiny-in-One (TIO), Lenovo is trying its hand at a breed of modular all-in-ones that allows you to build your own PC by sliding components at the back.

Our review unit came with the M900 Tiny PC that packs an Intel i5-6500T processor, 8GB of RAM, runs on Windows 10 Pro operating system and boasts of a 24-inch monitor. The price of the unit is approximately Rs 58,000 plus taxes.

Tiny-in-one is also compatible with second-generation Tiny (M93p, M83, M73, and M53), third-generation Tiny (M900, M700, and M600) and ThinkCentre Thin Clients (M73, M53, and M32, M700, and M600).

Here is what works for the device.

The TIO has a clean, compact design and the 24-inch borderless screen looks elegant even when switched off.

The modular TIO neatly slots the tiny PC inside the monitor and the docking mechanism at the back allows you to build the PC that meets your business needs.

The entire docking process is clean and seamless. Just remove the plastic panel from the top of back-mounted bay, slide the compatible Tiny module into it and close the cover.

The rounded stand on which the screen rests is sturdy, tiltable (tilt angle : -5 to 35 degrees) and has a swivel angle of 45 degrees, thus can be adjusted in a variety of modes to suit you.

The AIO has an excellent full-HD display offering sharp colours with everything you work on, be it spreadsheets, word documents/powerpoints or web surfing.

The anti-glare screen improves visibility when viewing in areas with a direct light source and also offers viewing angles which are good without any shift in brightness.

The performance of the device is smooth and nearly silent, even while running demanding applications.

For security purposes, if you don’t want your data to be exposed you can remove the tiny-in-one from the back and lock it away for safekeeping.

For storage, M900 Tiny offers one 2.5-inch bay or one M.2 slot for your choice of storage, up to 16 GB of memory with expansion slots for up to 32 GB.

As for peripherals it comes with basic keyboard and mouse, both of which are USB-wired.

What does not work?

We did not find any weakness with the device and being modular, the TIO already surpasses the limitations that most of the all-in-one face which is not being able to upgrade components.

Conclusion: The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One II is a modular AIO for enterprise and harnessing power from your choice of compatible ThinkCentre Tiny, the TIO delivers a smooth experience and at the same time allows IT managers to upgrade the display and other computing components separately that best suit their needs as the business expands.

(Anuj Sharma can be contacted at anuj.s@ians.in)

–IANS

anuj/sac