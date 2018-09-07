Les Moonves accused of sex crimes, violence by more women

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) CBS chief Les Moonves has been accused of sex crimes and violence by more women, and the board of the CBS Corp is currently negotiating his departure from the company.

In an article published by The New Yorker on Sunday, six more women claim Moonves forced them into unwanted sexual situations and allegedly retaliated when they refused, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The women said Moonves allegedly did an array of unwanted actions, including forcing them to perform oral sex on him and allegedly exposed himself to them.

The board of the CBS Corp has selected outside counsel to lead an investigation into the claims against Moonves, who was previously accused of similar unwanted behaviour by a number of women.

Moonves responded to the new allegations in the same article with a statement to The New Yorker. He said three of the women who were accusing him of assault were, according to him, participating in consensual situations, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women,” Moonves said.

He did not specify which of his accusers he refered to in his statement.

“In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career.

“Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”

–IANS

rb/ahm/