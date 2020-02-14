Lesotho PM to be charged with murder of wife

London, Feb 21 (IANS) Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, becoming the first African leader to be charged with such a crime while in office, reports said on Thursday.

Thabane, 80, has announced he would be stepping down as Prime Minister of the small south African country in July because of old age, but has not spoken about the case, the BBC reported.

His current wife Maesaiah Thabane has already been charged with the murder.

Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was shot dead two days before Thabane became Prime Minister in 2017.

