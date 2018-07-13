LeT militant killed in J&K gunfight

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

The militant was identified as a Pakistani national.

The gunfight in Batapora village of Handwara area of the district started after a joint patrol of the security forces, searching the area following inputs about the presence of militants, came under fire and retaliated, a police official said.

–IANS

sq/vd