Letitia Wright reveals battle with anxiety, depression

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright struggled with anxiety and depression before her big break in Hollywood.

“I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody,” Wright told W magazine.

A snarky comment about her acting talent and her look on social media sites really started to get her down: “When you are looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you.

“I was OK when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I was not acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me any way I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad.”

Wright also almost missed out on her big break after she considered walking away from acting when she found religion, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“When I first became a Christian, I said, ‘I’m never acting again. I’m done’,” she said.

However, she reconsidered when she realised she could take control of her career by turning down projects she felt clashed with her principles and morals.

“For me, anything I attach myself to needs to have a purpose. And if it feels like a red light in any way, I do not do it,” she added.–IANS

