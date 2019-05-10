Let’s not divide India: Vivek Oberoi tells Kamal Haasan

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Monday slammed Kamal Haasan over his “first terrorist was Hindu” remark, saying the actor-politician should not divide the country.

While campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan said: “The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu – Nathuram Godse.”

It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948 in New Delhi.

Referring to Gandhi’s killing, Haasan added: “I am here to question that killing.”

Haasan’s comment did not go down well with a section of netizens, including several politicians.

Vivek, who is a vocal supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also not impressed.

In a Twitter post to the senior actor, Vivek wrote: “Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?

“Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let’s not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind.”

–IANS

