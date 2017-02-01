Leverkusen sign Bailey from Genk

Munich, Feb 1 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen have sealed the deal with Leon Bailey from Belgian outfit Genk, the Bundesliga football club confirmed in an official statement.

The 19-year-old Jamaican international, who received jersey No. 9, has put pen to paper on a deal until June 2022, reports Xinhua.

“He is an exceptionally fast and skilled player who will add more momentum to our offense. We are sure that Leon Baily will be a big win for us,” Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said on Tuesday.

Bailey has played since 2015 for KRC Genk and provided 15 goals and 21 assists in 77 competitive outings.

“Bayer is a good club. I would like to take my next career step here. The way they play soccer is attractive,” the new arrival said.

Leverkusen are currently ninth in the Bundesliga standings. They face Hamburg at the opener of the 19th round on Saturday.

–IANS

sam/sac