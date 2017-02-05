Leverkusen’s Toprek to switch to Dortmund in summer

Dortmund, Feb 5 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund on Sunday announced that central defender Ömer Toprak will join the eight-time German football champions in the summer from Bundesliga rivals Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“Dortmund are prepared to meet the release clause in the player’s contract and he will join the squad for the 2017/18 season. Toprak will sign a contract running until June 30, 2021,” the 1997 Champions League winners said in a statement.

In his career to date, the 27-year-old has made 181 Bundesliga appearances for SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen, scoring five goals. He also has 23 appearances in the UEFA Champions League (2 goals) as well as 25 international caps for Turkey to his name.

“Ömer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities,” said Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

–IANS

pur/vt