Levy Tran joins ‘MacGyver’

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) “The Haunting of Hill House” actress Levy Tran has joined the team of action drama series “MacGyver”.

She plays a new character that would help fill the void left by the departure of the series co-lead George Eads, reports deadline.com.

Tran will play Desiree Nguyen (Desi), who joins the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team on their global missions. The first episode featuring the actress will air internationally on February 15.

The show is aired in India on AXN.

–IANS

sug/nn/bg