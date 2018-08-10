Lewandowski fires hat-trick as Bayern smash Eintracht in German Supercup

Berlin, Aug 13 (IANS) A hat-trick from striker Robert Lewandowski, completed by goals from France’s Kingsley Coman and Spain’s Thiago Alcantara, saw Bayern Munich floor Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 and clinch the German Super Cup title for the seventh time.

Three of the five goals Eintracht conceded and were unable to respond to on Sunday were scored by Lewandowski, who overcame a tough defensive structure that seemed not to spare the Pole and showed much precision in his shots on goal, reports Efe.

It was Bayern’s first official match with new coach Croatian Niko Kovac on the bench, who arrived at the Bavarian club after bidding farewell to Frankfurt last season.

This was compounded by the thirst for revenge of Bayern, who lost the German Cup final last season to Eintracht, then still under Kovac, who prevented Jupp Heynckes from signing off as coach with a double — in addition to the Bundesliga title.

Kovac opted, from the outset, for a lineup with the old Bavarian guard. From Manuel Neuer to Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Lewandowski, against which Eintracht tried to show offensive vitality, at least in the early stages.

Lewandowski started the scoring in the 21st minute with a header after a pass from Joshua Kimmich with accuracy.

Just five minutes later the Pole scored again, this time after a corner from Robben’s left, also with a header to add the Bavarians’ second goal to the scoreboard.

Eintracht had their chance to close the gap before the end of the first half, after Matts Hummels’ foul on Mijat Gacinovic could have earned him the red card, but the referee left it at a yellow.

Jonathan de Guzman’s free-kick crashed into the defensive wall of Bayern, who then went off at half-time with a comfortable two-goal lead.

Lewandowski returned with a desire to keep on scoring and he did so after nine minutes in the second half, this time after a pass from Thomas Muller and after deceiving Eintracht goalkeeper Frederik Roennow.

Next was Bayern’s Coman to join the goal shootout, scoring in the 63rd, after which Kovac let newcomer Leon Goretzka take over from Muller for the first time.

Lewandowski was the main protagonist, both for the number of goals scored and for the successive fouls of which he was the victim, which Kovac settled in the 72nd minute, bringing Wagner out to replace the Poland captain.

Thiago, after receiving the ball from Kimmich, finished off a clear Bavarian victory for the third time in a row in this annual fixture.

–IANS

pur/sed