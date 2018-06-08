Lewandowski leads Poland 4-0 over Lithuania

Warsaw, June 13 (IANS) Robert Lewandowski scored two goals to lead World Cup-bound Poland over Lithuania 4-0 in the hosts’ final friendly before the global tourney.

The 29-year-old striker scored 16 goals for Poland in the World Cup qualifiers, rpeorts Efe.

Lewandowski on Tuesday opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a shot from inside the box after Maciej Rybus redirected David Kownacki’s cross.

The Bayern Munich star made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a powerful free kick that grazed the cross-bar before crossing the line, as subsequently confirmed by VAR.

Though Lewandowski was substituted at the start of the second half, Poland remained on the hunt for goals.

Kownacki made it 3-0 in the 71st minutes and Jakub Blaszczykowski contributed a fourth in the 82nd, converting from the spot on a penalty.

Poland are drawn in Group H at the World Cup, with Colombia, Senegal, and Japan.

