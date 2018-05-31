Lewandowski leads Poland’s final World Cup squad

Warsaw, June 4 (IANS) Poland coach Adam Nawalka announced on Monday the final 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, topped by Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is set to be one of the Poland internationals making their World Cup debut in Russia, as Poland returns to the tournament after a 12-year absence, reported Efe.

Although Monaco defender Kamil Glik was initially included in the list, he was later replaced by Marcin Kaminski, having sustained a shoulder injury during Monday’s training.

Poland heads to the World Cup with the successes of the 1974 and 1982 World Cups in their memory — years when the Polish national team was among the semifinalists.

Poland is to play two friendlies before traveling to Russia; one against Chile on June 8 and the other against Lithuania four days later.

It is set to compete in Group H against Senegal (June 19), Colombia (June 24) and Japan (June 28).

Poland’s final 23-man list is:

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea) and Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Marcin Kaminski (Stuttgart), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Artur Jedrzejczyk and Michal Pazdan (both Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow) and Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht)

–IANS

pur/vd