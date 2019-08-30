Lewis Capaldi admits fame does not last long

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi feels his success won’t last for long.

The Scottish pop star, who rose to fame with his track “Someone you loved”, opened up about fetching success at the age of 22, reports bbc.com.”It surely can’t go on any longer than a year.You can’t accept it as normality at all. You have to say ‘this is very weird’. It already shouldn’t have gone on this long,” Capaldi said.

The tune was released it in November 2018.

