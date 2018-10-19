LFW designers to showcase at South Africa Fashion Week (Lead, correcting headline)

M0umbai, Oct 24 (IANS) IMG Reliance has been invited by Department of Arts & Culture (DAC), Republic of South Africa to represent India for the first ever BRICS countries fashion showcase happening at South Africa Fashion Week. Two designers from Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) will showcase their creation at the event.

The showcase will happen at the 21st edition of South Africa Fashion Week that will take place till October 27 at Johannesburg.

Designers Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey and Ka-Sha by Karishma Shahani Khan will represent India at the BRICS fashion showcase that is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday. They will be showcasing their sustainable fashion collections among designers from other BRICS countries such as Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

Additionally Gautam Vazirani Strategist and Curator, Sustainable Fashion at IMG Reliance Fashion will be speaking at the BRICS fashion forum on sustainability on Friday.

“We are delighted to support the first ever BRICS fashion showcase / business forum in South Africa and have some of the best emerging designers from Lakmè Fashion Week represent India and its artisanship in textiles and fashion through IMG Reliance.

“I would like to congratulate the Department of Arts & Culture, Govt. of South Africa for this wonderful initiative and for creating a forum to celebrate culture, fashion, textiles and innovation as a means for greater creative and economic collaboration between the BRICS nations,” Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister for Textiles, said in a statement.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance says that India is creating some of the most exciting young designer talent and through this engagement with South Africa Fashion Week they aim to present India’s talent to the world.

Hosted during the South African Fashion Week, the Inaugural BRICS Fashion extravaganza seeks to showcase textile and retail opportunities within BRICS countries; and to create a market access and consumption of fashion among BRICS countries.

