LFW Summer/Resort 2019 to begin on January 30

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The upcoming Summer/Resort 2019 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) will be held from January 30 to February 3, 2019.

The five-day extravaganza will take place at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

“We are thrilled to return each season with innovation and creativity at its best. This edition too, we look forward to engaging in culturally relevant conversations while giving new and established artists and designers the platform to showcase their talent,” Jaspreet Chandok, Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, said in a statement.

This season, LFW aims to encourage and inspire talent, artistry, design and technology.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said: “Lakme Fashion Week has been a leader in creating pathbreaking trends and bringing alive the best in fashion and beauty together on the runway. Summer/Resort 2019 promises to be yet another exciting season.”

–IANS

