LFW Summer/Resort 2017 to promote inclusivity, creativity (Curtain Raiser)

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) An experience of inclusivity, diversity, creativity, technology and fresh energy is guaranteed to attendees at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 — which begins on Wednesday — where, apart from Indian textiles, the focus will also be on sustainable and eco-friendly fashion.

Interestingly, transgender model Anjali Lama and gender neutral model Petr Nitka will walk the ramp as will at least a dozen celebrity showstoppers, including supermodel Padma Lakshmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diana Penty and more.

A line-up of over 90 designers will treat fashionistas to over 40 shows. The names will include veterans like Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar, as well as emerging talent such as Gaurav Khanijo and Naushad Ali, many of whom have incorporated regional crafts in their creations.

Inclusivity will be the high point for this year at the gala, to be held at Reliance JioGarden, the organisers said.

“Inclusivity is going to be the most significant topic and we already have transgender Anjali Lama and gender neutral model Petr Nitka who will walk the ramp as the regular model pool. You don’t have to fit a mould to be considered fashionable. Fashion beyond tags is going to be the high point,” Jaspreet Chandok, Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, told IANS.

The first day of the gala will see the Gen Next show in association with International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD). This will mark the debut of five labels.

Day two will be dedicated to sustainable fashion, as well as observe Indian Textile Day. It will pay tribute to the rich heritage of Indian handwoven luxury.

There will be a show by IMG Reliance Ltd dedicated to Kutch artisans, and e-commerce platform AJIO.com will present a show called Sustainable Man, where designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Abraham & Thakore will unveil their range.

Falguni-Shane Peacock, who have styled the likes of Lady Gaga, Madonna and Britney Spears, will be showcasing a line called ‘Rebel’.

“The collection is inspired by the constellation/galaxy and fused with nature. The colour pallete will vary from silver, grey, blues, black, nude to champagne. The collection will see a selection of short dresses, gowns and body suits,” Falguni told IANS.

Other names to showcase their work are Narendra Kumar, Kunal Rawal, Gaurang Shah, Payal Singhal, Nishka Lulla and Anushree Reddy.

Reddy will unveil 20 looks from her ‘Indian Summer’ collection at the final day of the event. She says she is “strongly sticking” to the theme of summer-resort, and has used soft pastels for her range, which is predominantly done in fabrics like chiffon, Khadi and organza.

Rawal, a popular menswear designer who has styled celebrated names like Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, will be having an off-site show at the venue’s parking lot. He will be showcasing ‘The Race of Separates’, presented by luxury car brand Lamborghini.

He will give a twist to kurtas that fit like jackets, an Indian three piece set (kurta-jacket-sherwani), high low kurtas and longline bundis.

Anita Dongre, who will bring the curtains down on the event on February 5 at the Bandra fort, will showcase 60 ensembles and will bring alive a “liquid gold” theme through her designs for the show. She will present lehenga cholis, saris and long tunics.

“Our collection is designed in keeping with Lakmé’s theme. There will be a glimpse of fluid silhouettes in glazed gold, reflecting the unique flora and fauna of a securely hidden oasis within the sun-kissed, glistening sands of Rajasthan,” Dongre told IANS.

With such a strong line-up of designers, what kind of business are the organisers expecting?

“We aim to continue to sustain business for our partners and designers… With a larger venue, the stall area also becomes larger, facilitating a stronger interface between buyers and designers. Also we have begun an outreach program with designer stores, which should also show dividends this season,” Chandok said.

