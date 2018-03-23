LG-AAP government tussle over jurisdiction rocks Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The tussle between the Delhi Lt Governor and the AAP government on Monday reached the state assembly after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced that Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has said that the Speaker cannot accept any question on reserved subjects, like land, law and order, and services among others.

“Secretariat has also received copies of letters from some departments such as Services, Vigilance, Land and Building refusing to attend meetings with ministers concerned,” he said.

However, Goel stressed that legislation on reserved subjects and seeking replies on matters of public interest are two different issues and hence he ruled that “officers are duty bound to provide replies to all questions which are admitted (by the Assembly)”.

The Lt. Governor had sent a letter stating that the Speaker cannot accept any questions on reserved subjects to the law deaprtment of Delhi government after taking opinion from the Legal Affairs Department of Central government.

“Delhi Assembly is not subordinate to any central government ‘babu’,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in the House as both members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members said that all questions raised by the Assembly should be answered.

–IANS

nkh/vd