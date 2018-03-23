LG, BJP synonymous, hampering growth of the poor, traders: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Central government and Lt Governor Anil Baijal for hampering the works done by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in favour of the poor in the capital.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said that people voted BJP to power in the Centre and AAP in Delhi, hoping for change but were disappointed with the former.

“We planned a scheme to deliver ration to the people of Delhi at their door step but the LG disapproved of it.

“I and all these MLAs will visit the jhuggis in the city and tell people that we were bringing this system for you but the BJP didn’t let it happen,” he said.

Kejriwal said there was no difference between BJP and LG. “Call it LG or BJP — it’s the same thing”.

“There are 3,000 ration shops in the city — half of them are in the hands of BJP, other half with the Congress,” he said, alleging leaders of the two parties “benefit” from these ration shops.

“That is why there is an objection to the scheme by the BJP,” he said.

“We will tell the 70 lakh poor people in the city that you didn’t allow the scheme (to be launched). Not even one poor person will vote for you. The public will teach you lessons,” he added.

Kejriwal said four years after BJP’s rule in the Centre, people were complaining about the bank frauds, in which the scammers were “made to run away by the BJP-led central government”.

“People voted against the UPA regime hoping for a change but nothing happened. First demonetisation, then GST, then sealing — the BJP has made big attacks on the traders.”

He further said that the BJP government was adamant in not bringing an ordinance against sealing which, he said, was the “only solution to deal with it”.

“The Central government has made a joke of the country’s big institutions like RBI, CBI, RTI, Lokpal and Delhi Police.”

About his party’s government in the capital, he said people were saying that the system of education has been “revolutionised” under the rule of AAP.

He also said they were applauding the works done in the fields of health, electricity and water.

Noting that Delhi doesn’t have its own water and that it gets it from neighboring states, he said: “The BJP is indulging in dirty water politics.

“For three months, (BJP-ruled) Haryana was giving ammonia water. After that they started giving 70-80 MGD (million gallons per day) of water lesser (than before).”

